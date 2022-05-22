Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,378,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413,155 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of Cisco Systems worth $2,241,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 43,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,669,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 46,135,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

