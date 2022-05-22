Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $10,022,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.