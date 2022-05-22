Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 139,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

