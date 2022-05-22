Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,729 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.28% of Clarivate worth $42,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,053,000 after purchasing an additional 164,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $16,692,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 3,794,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

