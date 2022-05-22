Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,089.29 ($50.41).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($45.06) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($40.11), for a total transaction of £39,405.94 ($48,577.34).

LON CKN opened at GBX 3,130 ($38.58) on Friday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,963.69 ($36.53) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($52.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,528.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,582.20. The company has a market capitalization of £954.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

