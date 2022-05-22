ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.33. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.