ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.11. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 39,093 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

