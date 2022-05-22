ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.11. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 39,093 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.09.
About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
