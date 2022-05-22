CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660,436 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.07% of CNH Industrial worth $478,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 112.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,788 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,593,000. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 7,466,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.