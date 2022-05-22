Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

