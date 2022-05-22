Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,514,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $800,624,000 after buying an additional 517,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $724,860,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,928,602 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,382,000 after buying an additional 247,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,840,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $507,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $1,858,347. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. 2,932,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,439. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

