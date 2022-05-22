Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $35,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $22,743,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $21,043,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 660,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $44.13.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.