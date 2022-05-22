Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVGI. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

