Comparing FTD Companies (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

FTD Companies (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FTD Companies and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTD Companies N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -32.12% -39.85% -24.09%

This table compares FTD Companies and Beachbody’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTD Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.57 -$228.38 million -0.90 -1.79

FTD Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FTD Companies and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTD Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 0 0 1.75

Beachbody has a consensus price target of 6.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.67%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than FTD Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beachbody beats FTD Companies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTD Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTD Companies, Inc. operates as a floral and gifting company. The Company provides floral, gift and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations primarily in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland. Its portfolio of brands also includes Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, and Drake Algar in the U.K. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Beachbody Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

