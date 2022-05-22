Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Therapeutics.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 27,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at $9,275,945.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 224,170 shares of company stock worth $400,552.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

