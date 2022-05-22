Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

