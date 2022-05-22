Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $5,633.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,014.28 or 0.99778283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00197325 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00087232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00125861 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00234112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,152,081 coins and its circulating supply is 12,209,767 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.