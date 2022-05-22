Conflux Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.06 or 0.06710131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00237590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00657232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00599016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00069275 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.