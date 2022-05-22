Connectome 24-Hour Volume Hits $353,688.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Connectome has a market capitalization of $310,542.00 and approximately $353,688.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

