ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Tarun Kumar Jain Sells 30,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,091.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.39. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 95.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

