Contrasting Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -20.30% -17.23% -6.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $297.66 million 4.81 -$65.01 million ($1.75) -22.25

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.91%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Summary

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento beats Fiverr International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

