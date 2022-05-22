Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.50 or 0.12685411 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 461.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00495421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

