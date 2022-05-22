Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,835 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Copart worth $40,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

