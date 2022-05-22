Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,871 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Corning worth $153,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

