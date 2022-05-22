Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GLW stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

