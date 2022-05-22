Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 722,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

