Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $90,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,483. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

