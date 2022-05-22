Cream Finance Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and $2.03 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $22.31 or 0.00074043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,142.84 or 1.00024933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

