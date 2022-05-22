Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -46.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

