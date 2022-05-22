Critical Review: Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) & China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Meten Holding Group and China Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten Holding Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Meten Holding Group presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,042.86%. China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 662.71%. Given Meten Holding Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meten Holding Group is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meten Holding Group and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group 4.91% -12.96% 5.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meten Holding Group and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.13 -$62.99 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $339.98 million 0.07 $18.92 million $0.72 1.64

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meten Holding Group.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Meten Holding Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten Holding Group (Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. The company was formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and changed its name to Meten Holding Group Ltd. in August 2021. Meten Holding Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

