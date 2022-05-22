Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Raised by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 2.2% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.19% of Crown Castle International worth $172,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.20. 1,501,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,019. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

