Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0158

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Crown has a total market cap of $468,249.33 and approximately $63.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,919.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.00657614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00167909 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,699,754 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

