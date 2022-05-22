CryptoZoon Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $719,178.88 and $174,236.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.02 or 0.12769286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 413.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00501477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,336.45 or 1.85022489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008823 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 758,426,113 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

