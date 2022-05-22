CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.04% of CTS worth $24,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CTS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS opened at $37.55 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.67.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

