Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Cue Health has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $145,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Cue Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cue Health by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

