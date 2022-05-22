CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Million

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $65.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00106235 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00306259 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,438,312 coins and its circulating supply is 160,438,312 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

