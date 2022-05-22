CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.31 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

