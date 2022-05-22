Cyclone Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.50 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $61,474.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $57.07 or 0.00189386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

