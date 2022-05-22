Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to announce $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $10.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,611,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,457,000 after buying an additional 315,803 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.32. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

