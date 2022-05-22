Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.59

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.59 ($56.86) and traded as high as €54.79 ($57.07). Danone shares last traded at €54.11 ($56.36), with a volume of 1,698,516 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.35 ($60.78).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

