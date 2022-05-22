DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. DAOstack has a market cap of $526,564.77 and approximately $1,016.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.66 or 1.00122721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

