Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.45.
Shares of DECK opened at $255.28 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
