Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.45.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $255.28 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.