Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $313.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.33. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.