Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

