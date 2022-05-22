Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

DKL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.45. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

