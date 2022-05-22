DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $81,270.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.14 or 0.12650084 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 474.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00493780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00033764 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

