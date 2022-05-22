Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $64.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.45.

NASDAQ CG opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

