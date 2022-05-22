Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target to €15.50

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENGIY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.