Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,117,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,780,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.82% of Devon Energy worth $842,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. 12,971,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,440,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

