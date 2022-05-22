Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,923.17.
DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 4,500 ($55.47) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Diageo stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.27. 485,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.65.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
