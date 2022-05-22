Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,923.17.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 4,500 ($55.47) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Diageo stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.27. 485,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

