Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.17) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 4,500 ($55.47) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.21) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.